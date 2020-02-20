'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For February 19: Aman Takes His Revenge

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! is one of the most-viewed Indian fantasy television series. It features Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead roles of Aman and Roshni. The plot of the show revolves around their love story, and how evil forces are trying to interfere. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update for February 19

In the 92nd episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! which aired on February 19, 2020, fans see that Roshni has set up her bakery shop, and are busy in the publicity planning of the shop. The shop is named as Salma Bakery. Her mother gets emotional seeing this, and Roshni tells her that she is proud of both her mother's name and her mother. They start celebrating and dancing with the children, who have come for the inauguration of the shop.

Aman is in a hurry and gets caught in the celebration, but no one is able to hear his car's horn, as they all are busy in their own happiness. He has to go to the hospital as soon as possible as his mother's health is unstable. He sees Roshni and gets mad, then uses his magic to disrupt the party, with a mild storm. Roshni realises that it was Aman's doing, and is left saddened by this act. Aman's doctor tells him that his mother is unstable and Aman cannot see her as he was late, and the procedure has already started.

Aman then goes to Roshni's shop and remembers the time when everything was good between them. He wants to destroy Roshni's pride, and Bazigar refuses to help him. Aman says that he will do it himself. Roshni visits the hospital and sees that Parveen is in grave danger. She offers her own kidneys to save Parveen. On the other hand, Aman has destroyed Roshni's shop, like a psychopath.

Tabeezi sees that her book is glowing way too much, which is a hint that something new is on its way. It reveals a face to her, with glowing blue eyes on top of it. Whereas Roshni is crying over the fact that her shop is destroyed. Aman enjoys seeing her in pain.

