'Jurassic World: Dominion' Stops Filming For Two Weeks After Multiple COVID-19 Testing

Jurassic World: Dominion is a forthcoming science fiction adventure film. It has been facing production and release date issues due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting on the project was resumed in July and was going on smoothly until now as it has halted again.

Jurassic World: Dominion shuts down filming for two weeks

Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow took to his Twitter handle to provide an update on its production. He revealed that the team got the news of few members on sets being COVID-19 positive. However, the filmmaker added that everyone was tested negative soon after the news broke out. But the production of the movie will still stop for around two weeks due to the safety protocols. Trevorrow shared the news with a picture of a baby dinosaur in a small cage wearing a face mask.

Universal Pictures also explained the scenario on social media. "Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines." (sic).

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Jurassic World: Dominion commenced filming in February 2020 in Canada. It moved to England in March 2020, where the production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak. After a shutdown of around four months, shooting resumed in July 2020. Universal Pictures has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of the cast and crew, along with following the necessary government protocols.

Besides production issue, the much-anticipated movie has also faced release date issue as it has recently been delayed by a year. It was set to hit the theatres on June 11, 2021, but has been postponed to ensure a safe theatrical release. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 10, 2022. The production on the project is said to be nearing its end but it would still require extensive VFX and CGI work to be completed over the year.

The ensemble Jurassic World: Dominion cast has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong who are returning to their characters from the previous films. Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze will be joining the franchise. It is the third film in the Jurassic World series and the sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The project is bankrolled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. The story is penned by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly from a screenplay by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael. Universal Pictures will distribute the movie worldwide.

