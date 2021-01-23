'Super Encounter' Cast: Sampoornesh Babu & Other Actors Of The Telugu Crime Thriller

The Super Encounter film won hearts of the movie-goers with its premise and storyline. The engaging premise of a serial killer on the loose with the cops tasked with searching him proved to be a compelling story for the film. The audience seemed to love the movie and praised it. Despite the small cast for the film, it was praised for its narrative. Super Encounter was directed by S Balu and Manmadha. Thus here is a look at the cast of Super Encounter.

Super Encounter movie's cast

Sampoornesh Babu

Sampoornesh Babu was the star of the film and played the pivotal role of the encounter specialist in this movie. Sampoornesh in the Telugu industry is best known for his comedic roles and hilarious films. In Super Encounter, however, the actor plays the role of a serious cop who is tasked with finding a serial killer. However, the actor does have moments of comedic relief throughout the film and he does so effortlessly.

Dhanraj

Dhanraj too features in the film as one of the pivotal characters. His role is kept a secret until the very end of the film making the audience doubt his every move in the movie. The actor manages to invoke suspicion among the viewers through his acting and was thus praised for his role in the movie. The actor went on to star in a number of interesting films later on. Dhanraj also made his debut in Bollywood with Bhumi Pednekar in Durgamati. He shared screen space with the actor and was praised for his role here as well.

MS Bhaskar

MS Bhaskar a part of the Super Encounter cast for a small role which proved later to be a vital one. As the narrative of the film follows, his role is kept under sheets for one final revelation later on. However, the role he portrayed went on to surprise viewers. The actor garnered appreciation for his short yet important role and went on to feature in a number of movies later on after Super Encounter.

