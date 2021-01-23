'Fate: The Winx Saga' Cast: A Glance At All The Characters Of This Series

Fate: The Winx Saga is a teenage drama series directed by Lisa James Larsson, Hannah Quinn, and Stephen Woolfenden. The show is produced by Jon Finn and has a magnificent star cast of some of the most splendid actors. Fate: The Winx Saga premiered in early 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix, precisely on January 22, and currently has 6 episodes available for online streaming on the same. While the show had its initial casting calls around mid-2019, filming kickstarted about a month later and ended in December the same year. Here is a brief introduction of the cast of the Fate: The Winx Saga show.

'Fate: The Winx Saga' cast

Abigail Cowen as Bloom

The cast of Fate: The Winx Saga includes numerous eminent and talented actors such as Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Elisha Applebaum and more. The show presents Abigail Cowen in a pivotal character of Bloom. She is a 16-year-old fire fairy, born and raised on planet earth by normal human parents.

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella

This teen drama series largely focuses on the five main fairies, the second one being played by Hannah van der Westhuysen. She is cast in the series as the character of Stella. Stella is stylish and a light fairy and is a second-year student. She is also the princess of Solaria.

Eliot Salt⁣ as Terra

Fate: The Winx Saga characters are exceptionally interesting, one of them being Terra. Played by Eliot Salt, Terra is the earth fairy among the lot. Terra and Musa are roommates, both first-year students and the former usually finds it hard to fit in with the latter and the other suitemates.

Elisha Applebaum as Musa

The Fate: The Winx Saga cast also consists of Elisha Applebaum who plays the beautiful character of a mind fairy, Musa. Musa feels other people's emotions deeply. She is also the roommate of Terra, played by Eliot Salt.

Precious Mustapha as Aisha

The role of an athletic water fairy, Aisha, is played by none other than Precious Mustapha. She is Bloom's roommate and another first-year student as well.

Other actors seen in the series are Sadie Soverall, Danny Griffin, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Robert James-Collier, Alex Macqueen, Eve Best, Eva Birthistle, and Josh Cowdery. All the Fate: The Winx Saga characters are interesting and the actors make them look amazing. They make for a spellbinding range of characters in Fate: The Winx Saga and make it a must-watch for people who might have enjoyed the original Winx cartoon series. The show is originally inspired from it as well.

