SnowComing Cast: Have A Look At The Actors And Characters They Play In This Romantic Saga

The 2019 movie Snowcoming is a popular romantic film that followed the life of a girl, Samatha, who returns to her home town to celebrate her father’s retirement from coaching where she runs into her high school love interest, Jake. As the characters involve a bunch of some of the interesting personalities essayed by talented actors, let’s take a look at Snowcoming's cast members and know more about them.

Snowcoming cast

Trevor Donavan

The actor essayed one of the lead characters in the film named Jake Gillete who is the lover of Samantha. The actor has also been seen in a variety of other movies and television series such as Surrogates, The Ghost Beyond, Prescription for Love, Days of Our Lives, Melissa & Joey, Love Finds You in Charm, Two for the Win, NCIS, Love on a Limb, A Snow Globe Christmas, etc.

Lindy Booth

Lindy is another lead actor from the cast of SnowComing in which she played the role of Samantha. She is a famous Canadian star who has been a significant part of many other shows and movies in her career so far. Some of her best work includes The Librarians, The Famous Jett Jackson, The Philanthropist, NCIS, Supernatural, The Sound of Christmas, Stumptown, October Red and several others.

Joe Theismann

Joe Theismann is a famous American football player who essayed the role of Lenny in the movie while his other appearances include ESPN’s Sunday Night Football, Cannonball Run II as well as The Man With Bogart’s Face.

Ed Marinaro

Ed Marinaro is a well-known American football player as well as an actor who played the role of Coach Kerrigan in SnowComing. Some of his other movies include Fingers, Queen’s Logic, Fist Of The Warrior, Offer and Compromise, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, Amy Fisher: My Story, Dead Aim, Hill Street Blues, The Gong Show Movie, Circus Camp, etc.

Lynda Boyd

Lynda Boyd is a famous Canadian artist who was seen in the movie essaying the role of Alice. She is best known for her roles in movies namely Final Destination 2, An Unfinished Life, About A Girl, I Spy, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Intern Academy, Mission to Mars, Bones, Going The Distance and several others.

Other SnowComing cast members include actors namely Andrew Dunbar, Caitlin Stryker, Jordyn Ashley Olson, Kwesi Ameyaw, Daniel Bacon, Pauline Egan, Kayla Heller, and a few others.

