Jussie Smollet To Venture Into Feature-film Direction With James Earl Hardy's B-Boy Blues

The American singer-actor and former Empire actor, Jussie Smollet is venturing into 'feature film' direction with the adaptation of James Earl Hardy's iconic book B-Boy Blues, which was published in 1994. According to a report by Deadline, Jussie will also be producing the film under his newly launched banner, SuperMassive Movies. The upcoming film is said to go in production from October 17 in New York.

Jussie's B-Boy Blues adaptation to shed light on the black LGBTQ+ community

Jussie Smollet is geared up to start the production of his directorial debut film, which will focus on raising awareness about the black LGBTQ+ community. The film is based on 1994's best-selling novel by playwright James Earl Hardy, B-Boy Blues. The film is going to be bankrolled by SuperMassive Movies, which is a subsidiary of the 38-year-old's already formed banner named Story Worthy Pictures.

The Mighty Ducks actor will jointly produce the film with Frank Gatson, Hardy, Wilson, Sampson McCormick and Madia Hill Scott under SuperMassice Movies. The banner, as well as the film, are financed by Tom Wilson, a radio broadcast investor who hails from Cleveland.

The production house is said to fund independent, micro-budgeted projects by women, LGBTQ+, and filmmakers of colour. With B-Boy Blues' adaptation, Smollett will set foot in full-length feature film direction. However, he has earlier directed two episodes of his infamous show Empire, titled Fair Terms and What Is Done.

About B-Boy Blues

B-Boy Blues by the American playwright revolves around the turbulent relationship between a 27-year-old journalist Mitchell Crawford, and a 21-year-old bike messenger as well as B-boy (Banjee boy) Raheim Rivers. The book follows their life after they meet at a gay bar in Greenwich Village in 1993. The story showcases Raheim as the third B-boy in Mitchell’s life. Although Raheim is portrayed to be tough, he is also shown to be a smart, talented and loving parent of a five-year-old son. However, he has a violent past. B-Boy Blues narrates a love story that remains a cult classic within the black LGBTQ+ community till date and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

