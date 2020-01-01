Justice League: Snyder Cut's New Still Shows Two More Characters Digging Superman's Grave

Justice League has been making the headlines since its release but it has now become the talk of the town. DC fans all over the world have joined the movement that demands the release of the Snyder Cut of the movie. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a very big movement as fans from all over the world are pushing Warner Bros to release the Snyder Cut of the 2017 team-up, Justice League. On the occasion of Christmas, Zack Snyder shared a Christmas present for Justice League fans in the form of a new image from his film.

Synder Cut's version of Superman's grave robbery

Zack Snyder recently released another still from his Justice League on his official Vero account. The image depicts the moment where Barry Allen, the Flash and Victor Stone, Cyborg dig up Superman’s grave. In the theatrical cut, we could only see the Flash and Cyborg as the part of the grave robbery, whereas in the Snyder Cut, two other characters can be seen in the background. The two other characters are reported to be Diana, the Wonder Woman and Arthur Curry, Aquaman.

Justice League’s disappointing box office performance has made fans desperate to see Snyder’s original vision for the film. Justice League’s cinematographer Fabian Wagner also revealed that only 10% of Zack Snyder’s work made it to the final version of the movie that was released in the theatres. Zack got the major credit for making the movie, but he had to go away for a while due to some unfortunate events, and Joss Whedon got the final say on the theatrical cut. The director of photography revealed that not much of Snyder’s original work plans were added in the film's making.

