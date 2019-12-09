Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justice League's Snyder Cut While Promoting '6 Underground'

Ryan Reynolds has evidently adopted the meta sense of humour of his character Deadpool on to his real life. The actor is often seen referencing to various pop-culture properties which is also seen in his upcoming film Free Guy's trailer. Now, while promoting his Netflix film 6 Underground, Ryan Reynolds made a joke about Zack Snyder's directorial cut of Justice League from 2017.

Ryan makes fun of the Snyder cut

Ryan Reynolds is all set to feature in a Michael Bay directorial action film 6 Underground. Ryan visited Brazil Comic-Con a few days back where he was seen having fun on stage while interacting with the audience. Michael Bay is known to make visual spectacle films which include an amount of action and explosions, Ryan joked that no explosions were hurt while making 6 Underground. The actor was asked about the premise of the movie, he took the opportunity to make another joke including that of Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. Check out his reply below -

"I play a guy who basically made a million dollars with a variety of different inventions, and he has this moment where he witnesses something terrible and decides to use his money to try and make a difference, bypass the governments, and take down a dictator. He recruits these five different individuals with specific talents and, what I guess I’m saying is, this is the Snyder Cut. Sorry, wrong panel.”

Zack Snyder's directorial version of Justice League never saw the light of the day as it was shelved by Warner Bros. production house executives. It was reported that only 10% of Justice League's principal photography was used in the final cut, and the majority portions were replaced with reshoots. Ryan's joke was referencing to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign which was started by ardent DC fans. The crowd at the Brazil Comic-Con reportedly went wild after Ryan Reynolds' joke on the Snyder cut of Justice League.

