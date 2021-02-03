Zack Snyder's Justice League's Rating May Not Come As A Surprise To You; Details Inside

Zack Snyder's Justice League has received its rating ahead of the film releasing in the third week of March. The much-awaited feature presentation, which stars the original cast of Justice League in addition to actors who were a part of the previous DCEU films, has received a Restricted, or better known as the R rating, as per the official Films Rating site. The R rating makes Zack Snyder's Justice League the next addition to the list of superhero movies that have an R rating, the club which was arguably inaugurated by the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool. As per the Films Rating Website, the upcoming Justice League re-do has received the R rating due to its violent content and probable use of colourful language.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Cut Is Finally Complete

On the site, the film can be seen going by the title of Justice League: The Snyder Cut. The title refers to the term that the online fandom was seen using while they were campaigning for the release of the same, which is an initiative that Netizens observed for at least three years. Further details regarding Justice League's content, such as the additional Justice League cast members and Justice League plot, will be revealed as and when the makers of the same unveil them.

Also Read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut Now Has A Premiere Date On HBO Max; Check Out

Additionally, Snyder teased what Jared Leto's Joker will look like in his upcoming release. One look at the image below is perhaps enough to infer that Snyder has taken notes from Joaquin Phoenix and the late Heath Ledger's version of the iconic character, judging by the long hair and the muted makeup. The tweet can be found below.

The Tweet:

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Also Read: Zack Snyder Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Justice League In 2017; Read More

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to see adhering to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Shares Yet Another Look Of His Steppenwolf; See Pic Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.