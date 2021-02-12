Zack Snyder's New Justice League Clip Shows Black Suit Superman Using Heat Vision & More!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the most hyped upcoming projects. It features several elements that could not make it to the theatrical version. The makers are keeping fans’ excitement up as they shared a new Justice League teaser with never-seen-before scenes. Check out below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League teaser shows an epic black suit Superman sequence

Zack Snyder has shared a fresh Justice League teaser giving some glimpses and new scenes. It is to hype fans about the upcoming trailer which is set to arrive on February 14, 2021. The latest clip starts with Steppenwolf forming an alien sign on the ground, which is speculated to be for Darkseid. The batmobile is seen battling the Parademons. An Amazonian is seen firing an arrow towards a ship. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is in her rage. Superman footage in the Justice League teaser grabbed everyone’s attention. Henry Cavill as the last son of Krypton appears in the much-anticipated black suit. He uses his heat vision and is looking quite angry, as the scene is speculated to be during his face-off with Darkseid or Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will have multiple storylines that were missing from the theatrical cut. It will have a popular DC Comics villain, Darkseid. Henry Cavill as Superman will be seen wearing a black suit. Harry Lenix is confirmed to appear as Martian Manhunter. The cast also includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, along with Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons, and others. Additionally, Jared Leto as the Joker and Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke will also be seen.

The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. Zack Snyder left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial duties. The theatrical version failed at the box office. Now, it will be a four-hour-long movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

