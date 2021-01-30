Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Cut Now Has A Premiere Date On HBO Max; Check Out

After months of anticipation, American filmmaker Zack Snyder's Justice League cut finally got a release date by HBO Max. On Friday, the video-on-demand streaming service announced that 'Snyder Cut' of the blockbuster 2017 film will premiere on March 18, 2021. According to HBO, the DCEU superhero adventure film will debut on HBO Max as a full-length feature film and not in four separate one-hour-long parts as planned by them originally.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Justice League In 2017; Read More

Justice League's Snyder Cut release date announced!

On January 29, streaming giant HBO Max took DCEU fans by surprise after announcing the release date of Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. Sharing three different post-apocalyptic looking posters of the upcoming superhero film on Instagram, HBO Max wrote, "Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut". While the first poster shows the 'JL' logo smashed on stone, its second poster featured a flag with a 'JL' logo, whereas the third shows two discarded film reels that read 'Snyder'.

Check out HBO Max's Instagram post below:

Also Read | 5 Times Zack Snyder Left The Fans Hyped About His Version Of 'Justice League'

In no time, the IG post caught netizens' attention and was quick to make headlines too. While the feature film will release in the US on HBO Max, Justice League's Snyder cut will also release on HBO services in central Europe, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway as well as on HBO Go in Asia on the same date as the US. The makers will soon announce the release plans for other regions around the world as well.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Confirms His 'Justice League' Will Be A Movie, Not A Miniseries

For the unversed, 2017's original version of DC Extended Universe's Justice League was edited and reshot by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder had to step down during the post-production of the film. Snyder had opted out from the film after the demise of his daughter. However, when the original Justice League released in 2017, it couldn't manage to impress the critics and didn't perform well at the box office either.

Thus, ardent fans of DC started a social media campaign demanding the release of Snyder's version of Justice League. The campaign was also backed by actors including Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa. Following that, in May last year, the filmmaker finally announced the release of his Justice League on HBO Max.

Also Read | Harry Lennix Confirms Being 'Martian Manhunter' In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.