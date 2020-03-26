Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Most Memorable TikTok Dance Videos

Pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are among the many celebrities who have currently locked themselves in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been regularly posting on social media to keep his fans updated. The couple has been making many TikTok dance videos as well that fans have been loving. Read on to know more:

Best TikTok dance videos by Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

1. Justin Bieber and his wife recently shared a video of them dancing to the tunes of ZaeHD & CEO’s Cookie Shop. The couple looked like they were having loads of fun as Justin Bieber tried to lip-sync to the lyrics of the song. Hailey tried to match Justin Bieber who looked happy.

2. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared, on social media, this video of them dancing together. The pop-singer and his wife are seen jamming to a Lil Jackie‘s 2018 song Slidegang. The couple also gave us a glimpse of their huge mansion in Canada.

3. The couple has been spending too much time on this video platform and their dance videos are just proof of the same. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently shared a video of them shaking their feet to MC Hammer’s hit song, Can’t Touch This. They looked jolly as they were dancing to the song while trying to match their steps.

4. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were joined by some of their family members in this latest video. The group is seen dancing to Doja Cat’s hit song, Say So in the video. The couple was, no doubt, having a gala time while making this.

