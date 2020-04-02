Hailey Baldwin Lifts Justin Bieber's Spirits With A Kiss As He Delays His 'Changes' Tour

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on April 1 to share some bad news with his fans. The singer announced that his upcoming tour Changes in 2020 is postponed. Luckily for Bieber, he had the support of his wife Hailey Bieber through this difficult time.

Hailey pours out her love for Justin

Justin Bieber shared a black and white post on his Instagram, where he informed his fans that he is postponing his Changes tour dates from 2020. The post talks about how Justin has been working hard on the tour preparations as well as the album. It also added that he is concerned for the well-being of his fans which led to this tough decision. Changes tour was set to run from May to September. Changes is also the name of his upcoming album.

Shortly after Justin Bieber shared this sad news, his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber jumped up to lighten up her husband's mood. The actor shared a cute picture of herself along with Justin on her Instagram. The two can be seen in the middle of a sweet kiss. They seem to be sitting outdoor with their hoodies on. In the caption of the post, Hailey shared that she was grateful to get some sunshine.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's photos never fail to show the love that the couple has for each other. HollywoodLife's exclusive report quotes a source who shared that Justin and Hailey are treating their time together as a honeymoon. The couple is spending time watching TV shows and movies. The source went on to share that they two are praying together and that Justin is singing songs for Hailey.

Source: Hailey Baldwin's Instagram

