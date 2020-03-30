The Debate
Justin Bieber Ends His Hand Emoji Challenge With A Kiss On Hailey Baldwin's Cheek; Watch

Hollywood News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took part in the viral Emoji Challenge while Justin planted a kiss on Hailey's cheek in their video. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Bieber

While everybody is trying to find new ways to keep themselves entertained through the COVID-19 lockdown, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are setting new goals every day. Till now they have watched FRIENDS, made dance videos on TikTok, got facials, played "the floor is lava" and did many such activities to keep themselves entertained. However, recently they took part in the viral Emoji Challenge, the video of which was posted by a fan page of Justin and Hailey. 

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin's Emoji challenge 

A new TikTok challenge has been trending, called the Hand Emoji Challenge. Many celebs have taken part in it to entertain not only themselves but also their fans. And it seems to be no surprise that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were also among the group.

The viral Emoji Challenge is about imitating the hand emojis to the beats of the song. Justin and Hailey also took part in it and made a video of the same. In the video, the Canadian pop singer could be seen clinging to Hailey and he also gives a passionate kiss to his wife on the cheek during the viral Emoji Challenge. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Belieber brasil (@belieber.belieber_brasil) on

Earlier, the couple had also taken part in the Do Your Part challenge. Hailey had taken to her Instagram account to share a video of it while tagging some of her friends. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

In other news, the viral Emoji Challenge has become quite popular. Many Bollywood celebs have also taken part in it like Alia Bhatt, Nick Jonas, Kartik Aaryan and some more. Here's a look at their videos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

A post shared by KartikAaryanAddict (@kartik_aaryan_addict) on

