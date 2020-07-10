Justin Bieber's Engagement Ring For Hailey Baldwin Costs A Whopping $500K; Details

Justin Bieber has broken various records in music, over the years, and is among the most successful artists of the modern era. Considered to be the first artist to crack 10 billion views on Vevo, he has several songs that have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Some of the most memorable songs by Justin Bieber include Baby, Let Me Love You, Yummy, Love Yourself, Sorry, What Do You Mean? As Long as You Love Me and several others. His marriage to model Hailey Baldwin Bieber had also garnered widespread media attention. According to reports, Bieber's engagement ring costs a whopping $500K. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

According to reports by a news portal, Justin Bieber got an engagement ring for wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber that costs $500K. As per the reports, Justin Bieber visited Jack Solow, jeweller and owner of the New York City's Solow & Co. in order to look for an engagement ring for Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber was spotted strolling on the streets of New York City. The celebrity was spotted donning a white jacket and for accessories, she can be seen donning a pair of gold earrings and tied her hair in a top bun style. Reportedly, the actor spotted wearing her huge engagement ring while strolling through the city. Check out the post shared:

Hailey Baldwin shows off huge diamond engagement ring in NYC on a stroll with Justin Bieber https://t.co/U0qBn261Xp pic.twitter.com/F7O2DpOmxU — billboard (@billboard) July 11, 2018

Justin Bieber officially announced their engagement on Instagram. The singer shared a bunch of photos of the two together. Justin Bieber accompanied the pictures with a very heartfelt caption. Check out the post shared by Justin Bieber on his Instagram:

According to reports, Justin Bieber's engagement ring ranges between six to ten carats. Reportedly, the jeweller was given a couple of weeks to make the engagement ring. Reportedly, Justin Bieber wanted some jewellery that would accentuate Balwain's hands. The singer, reportedly, is known to have bought an engagement ring with an oval stone that appeared very unique. Reportedly, Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin Bieber in the month of July 2018 and confirmed about their marriage in the month of November 2018.

