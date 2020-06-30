Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Give A Glimpse Into Their Romantic Road Trip To Utah

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber spent some time away from the city at Utah. It has been reported that the couple took RV and was seen taking some time away from being in the lockdown. The couple has been following strict rules of quarantine while being in the lockdown, Justin Bieber was also spotted wearing a mask in the pictures from their road trip. Check out the pictures of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s road trip to Utah.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Spotted Swimming In A Creek In Utah; See Pictures

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s pictures

Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared a series of pictures of the couple packing up on some PDA as they took a road trip to Utah. It has been reported by a reputed entertainment portal that the couple enjoyed that trip that they took previously to the national park in Utah and hence wanted to go on another road trip. Hailey Baldwin Bieber was in Italy recently with her model friend Bella Hadid, soon after she returned from the vacation, she left for a romantic getaway with husband Justin Bieber to Utah.

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin Meets Bella Hadid In Italy After Justin Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Hailey Baldwin Bieber took to her social media and shared three posts from the trip. In the first post, she shared a picture of herself in a yellow coloured two-piece swimsuit as well as a picture of herself kissing Justin Bieber near ‘welcome to Utah’ board. She captioned the post saying, “went on a road trip pt. 1” [sic] on her Instagram account.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber also shared some aesthetic pictures from their romantic road trip. She then shared a solo picture of herself in an orange coloured swimwear. In the picture, she is seen soaking up some sun. Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey was seen wearing a hat made out of cane ion the picture. She also wore a pair of thick white framed goggles in the picture.

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin Says, "It's Not Easy" On Being Compared To Selena & Justin's Other Exes

While sharing another post, Hailey Baldwin Bieber wrote the caption, “went on a road trip pt. 2.” [sic] In the pictures, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are seen having some romantic time together. The couple posed in front of the beautiful backdrop in Utah. They were also seen sitting on a bench together and sharing a passionate kiss in the dessert. Hailey Baldwin also shared a picture of herself petting a horse while on their trip to Utah.

A few weeks back, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin visited the Zion National Park in Utah. The couple swam in a creek and clicked pictures of each other with a bison. They also hiked on the stunning mountains in the west. The couple was also seen lounging near the water body and enjoying each other’s company. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been shelling out some major couple goals while being in the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Bake Together, Reveal Their Favourite Desserts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.