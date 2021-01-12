Justin Bieber & Hailey Had The Time Of Their Lives In Hawaii And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently jetted off to Hawaii to spend some quality time with each other in the tropical surroundings of the US island state. Ever since then, the man and wife have been shelling out major couple goals as well as major vacay goals on social media for fans by sharing mushy photographs with each other from their adventurous getaway. Thus, check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's photos from their tropical trip to Hawaii below:

Here's taking a sneak-peek into Justin and Hailey's Hawaii trip diaries

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin flew to Hawaii in the first week of 2021 to kick off the new year by spending enough we-time with each other on a happening getaway. From going snorkelling and hiking together to simply soaking up the sun, the love birds have been sharing a streak of pictures from their vacay diaries on social media. Yesterday, i.e. January 11, 2021, the Canadian songster took to his Instagram handle to share several glimpses from his Hawaii trip and fans couldn't stop, but gush over them.

He first shared aww-dorable pictures with beloved wifey Hailey in three Instagram posts, wherein the Sorry crooner is seen giving his model wife a peck on her cheek. In one of the monogram pictures shared by him, while Justin flaunted his heavily-tattooed lean body in yellow swimwear, Hailey flaunted her enviably toned body in a black bikini. Furthermore, the 26-year-old also shared pictures of his me-time in Hawaii on Instagram.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber's wife too took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into her 'adventure time' with husband in Hawaii. From striking a dramatic pose with Justin by the beach to chilling by the pool, Hailey too had fans hooked to her Instagram handle as she too kept everyone updated with her whereabouts, just like her singer husband. In the pictures shared by the American model, she and her husband posed for the camera by striking some goofy poses, surrounded by the wilderness of Hawaii. The 24-year-old also gave fans a peek into her wall-painting session from her vacay to the tropical island.

