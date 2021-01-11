Justin Bieber Shares Wife Hailey's Bikini Picture, Fans Deem Them 'goals'

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Haily Baldwin Bieber have won the internet over with their adorable pictures. Their romantic pictures have set major couple goals. In one of the recent pictures uploaded by Justin Bieber on Instagram, he is seen posing for the camera with his wife sprawled on his lap in a black bikini. Scroll to see the picture and how his fans have reacted to it.

Also read | Michael B. Jordan Makes His Relationship 'Instagram Official' With GF Lori Harvey; See Pic

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Video Of Daughter Tia As She 'cleans His Muscles'; Check Out

Justin Bieber shares wife Hailey Bieber's bikini photos

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share Hailey Bieber's bikini photos. In the monochrome picture, Justin has posed for the camera with a victory sign while his wife Hailey sleeps on his lap with her arms around his waist. She is also seen smiling in the picture. Her hair appears damp from the dip in the ocean.

Justin's post garnered over 3.5 million likes with a couple of hours of uploading and is still counting. His fans and followers are also showering their love on the picture by commenting on it. Many have used the heart-eye emoji and the n red heart emoji to express their love. One user has also commented by saying, 'GOALS'. See their reactions here:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber walked down the aisle in September 2019. They legally got married in September 2018 but organised a church wedding exactly a year later. The couple got married in a private ceremony in South Carolina. The couple also took to their respective social media to share the gorgeous pictures from their wedding. Justin Bieber is one of the most followed artists on Instagram with 149 million followers. Justin Bieber often shares pictures of his wife on Instagram. He also shares pictures of them together from their vacation diaries.

Music lovers enjoy Bieber's music as well. Some of his most popular songs are Mood which has 134 million views on YouTube, Holy has 105 million views on YouTube, Sorry has 3.3 billion million views on YouTube. His most popular song till date is Baby which has 2.3 billion views on YouTube. He has also won several awards and accolades for his musical contribution as well.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles In Her Latest Photoshoot; Check Out The Pics

Also read | Jeffree Star And Kanye West Affair: What Made Ava Louise Make Up & Spread The Rumours?

Image courtesy- @justinbieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.