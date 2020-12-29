Justin Bieber's NSFW Comment About Wife Hailey Bieber's Jaw Gets A Cheeky Response By Her

Canadian songster Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber's cheeky banter on Instagram recently made headlines after the former passed an NFSW comment about the latter's jaw. After Justin posted a video of himself prepping for his performance on New Year's Eve, Hailey gushed about it as she wrote, "My jaw??? on the floor". Soon, her beloved husband responded with an NSFW comment about her jaw which took the internet by surprise.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Is Now The Most Mentioned International Musician On Twitter India

Hailey Bieber asks Justin to 'go off to sleep' after his cheeky comment about her jaw

Justin Bieber is all set for his live performance on New Year's Eve and has been giving fans a sneak-peek into his preparations for the same through his Instagram handle. Yesterday, the Sorry crooner shared a video of himself practising his latest melody titled Lonely and wrote, "Preparation.... c u New Year’s Eve".

Soon, thousands of fans flocked to the comment section of his IG post to express their excitement about his live stream and showered his practice video with heaps of praise. Among the thousands who were all-praise about the video was Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber.

Check out Justin Bieber's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Shawn Mendes And Justin Bieber Kick Off AMAs By Performing Their New Track 'Monster'

The American model commented on her husband's post writing, "My jaw??? on the floor". Within no time, her hubby left a cheeky remark about her jaw as he jokingly wrote, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest". Later, a shocked Hailey responded to Justin's NSFW comment by writing "OMG please go to sleep".

Take a look:

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Shows Off His Brand-new Justin Bieber Yellow Crocs

Meanwhile, the man and wife have been shelling out major couple goals for fans on social media lately. After sharing an aww-dorable picture of himself kissing Hailey next to a well-lit and decorated Christmas tree to commence the celebrations of Christmas, Justin shared glimpses of his Christmas night with his wifey.

In the pictures, the power couple is seen spending quality time by the beach in their comfy winterwear. Sharing the cutesy pictures on his Instagram handle, the Grammy Award-winning singer wrote, "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol (sic)".

Also Read | Justin Bieber Pens Birthday Note For Wife Haily, Says 'I'm Home Wherever You Are'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.