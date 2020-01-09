Justin Bieber, Hailey Head To Church Hours After JB's Lyme Disease Revelation

Justin Bieber and his wife model Hailey Baldwin attended a night church service just hours after the Baby singer announced that he has been battling Lyme disease. Read on to know more details about this story.

Justin and Hailey step out for church service

Justin Bieber recently revealed in an Instagram post that he has been battling Lyme disease. This Instagram post took social media by storm. But hours after Justin Bieber made this revelation, he stepped out with his wife Hailey Baldwin for a night church service in Beverly Hills. But the couple was not alone during their outing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were accompanied by Chance the Rapper and one other friend.

Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin chose to dress down for this occasion. Justin Bieber chose to sport a black Drew House hoodie and track pants along with a light brown Drew House trucker’s cap. The Sorry singer also sported a teal T-shirt under his hoodie with black shoes. Justin also had a light brown backpack to complete his look. Justin Bieber’s wife and model Hailey Baldwin chose to wear a white shirt under an oversized brown striped coat. Hailey’s hair was tied in a messy bun and she was also sporting a pair of brown slacks and white tennis shoes. Take a look at the power couple’s pictures here.

Justin Bieber’s viral Instagram post

As mentioned earlier, Justin Bieber made a shocking revelation that he has been battling Lyme disease. In his Instagram post’s caption, Justin Bieber stated many people have been claiming that he looks like a drug abuser but they failed to realise that he has been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. In his caption, he also revealed that all the details of his struggle will be explained further in a documentary that he will be putting on YouTube soon. Check out Justin Bieber’s entire post here.

