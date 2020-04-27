Justin Trudeau Joins Forces With Ryan Reynolds & Justin Bieber For COVID-19 Relief Show

The Stronger Together - Tous Ensemble show recently aired in Canada. The show witnessed one of the largest ensembles of Canada's biggest stars who show showcased the importance of hope and togetherness during the trying times of the COVID-19 outbreak. It was a 90-minute advertisement free show which benefitted the Food Banks Canada and was aimed to raise around $150 million. During the show, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance before rapper Drake closed the show by saying some heartfelt words for the frontline workers.

Also read: Justin Bieber's most critically acclaimed songs from his hit album 'Purpose'

Justin Trudeau on Stronger Together - Tous Ensemble

Our front line workers are going above and beyond to keep us safe, our shelves stocked, and our country moving. And tonight’s #StrongerTogether event is all about saluting them and supporting @FoodBanksCanada. Click here to get all the details: https://t.co/oflneHfeRq pic.twitter.com/BQqcLILZVz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 26, 2020

Though Justin Trudeau made only a brief appearance on the show, his message about supporting frontline workers was loud, clear and heartfelt. During his brief speech, Justin Trudeau stated that the frontline workers have been going beyond and above to ensure the safety of the general public to ensure that people's shelves are stocked and the country is moving. Justin Trudeau shared that the only way people can get through is by leaning on each other and taking the utmost care of the frontline workers.

Also read: Only a pandemic could make it happen: Ryan Reynolds on collaborating with Hugh Jackman

During the Stronger Together - Tous Ensemble show, a number of artists like Justin Beiber, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Reynolds, Celine Dion, Barenaked ladies and Bryan Adams made an appearance. The show was reportedly planned to go on only for an hour but was later given a 90-minute slot as a number of celebrities wished to participate. The show commenced with Sam Roberts performing the song We're All In This Together and wrapped-up with a heartfelt message by rapper Drake.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds & Shawn Levy reuniting for time-travel movie; Read details here

THANK YOU for joining us for #STRONGERTOGETHER, #TOUSENSEMBLE -- if you are able, please support @FoodBanksCanada. Stay safe and well. Good Night! pic.twitter.com/a4wOpOZUsF — #StrongerTogether, #TousEnsemble (@StrongerCanada) April 27, 2020

Also read: When Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez found solace in Jennifer Aniston's friendship

Also read: Justin Bieber reveals he is binge-watching 'Tiger King' with wife Hailey amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.