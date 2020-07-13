Justin Bieber And Other Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Startup Investors

Many prominent personalities from Hollywood are known to be startup investors. Pop star Justin Bieber and actor Ashton Kutcher are two such people from the entertainment industry who are also known to be startup investors. So, read on to know more about such celebrities who have ventured into business:

Celebrities who are startup investors

Justin Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber has made several iconic songs of the 21st century like Baby, Let Me Love You, and Yummy. Apart from his promotional tours and songs, he is also noted for his works as a startup investor. He is known to invest in startups like Shots Studios and others.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has delivered some memorable performances in Bobby, Cheaper By The Dozen, Just Married, My Boss's Daughter, That '70s Show, Open Season, and others. The actor is also widely noted as a tech investor and he is the co-founder of a firm named A-Grade Investments.

With the help of his venture capital fund, Kutcher along with his co-founders Guy Oseary and Ron Burkle have invested their money in several companies like Skype, Foursquare, Airbnb, Path, and others. Ashton Kutcher has also invested in several startups including Zenreach, ResearchGate, and Lemonade

Bono

Paul David Hewson aka Bono is one of the most iconic rock musicians of all time. The singer widely known for his works as a lead vocalist of the band named U2. He is also a venture capitalist and co-founded an American private equity firm named Elevation Partners.

The firm was founded in the year 2004 and has its headquarters located in New York City, California. Bono's firm majorly focuses on media, entertainment companies. The name of the portfolio, Elevation Partners closed in the year 2015 and the singer went on to become the co-founder of The Rise Fund, which aims to improvise sustainability development.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest-paid actors in the world and is known for being an active supporter of various environmental causes. Apart from that, DiCaprio is also known for investing large amounts of money in the app called Mobli, which is based in Tel Aviv and is known to be a photo-sharing app maker. Various actors and sports personalities are known to contribute finances towards the project, including Tobey Maguire, and Serena Williams.

