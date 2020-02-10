Justin Bieber's Best Talk-show Appearances That Will Leave Fans In Splits

Justine Bieber has become one of the world's most famous pop artists after his debut song Baby back in 2012.The young star has appeared on several talk-shows since where he is mostly promoting his music or fim projects. However, fans also in several occasions have seen a different side of the popostar on these shows. Read on to know more about his best and hilarious talk-show appearances of all times.

Justin Bieber's hilarious talk-show appearances

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In the September of 2015, Justin Bieber appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a live talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. This brought one of the best on-screen television appearances of Bieber. During the show, Bieber and Fallon engaged in a lot of mischief and fun and entertained the audience with their chemistry and humour. On the show, Bieber opened up about his new album and how he felt at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bieber’s emotional side met with Fallon’s quirky funny side and gave fans one of Bieber’s best on-screen moments. Here is the video of the same.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Justin Bieber made his day-time television debut with the Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2012 and went on to appear on the show for over 26 times. In January 2020, he was again seen on the show, having a conversation with the witty Ellen DeGeneres. He brought a bouquet of flowers for Ellen. Bieber stated that he almost grew up on the show. He also stated that the two do it brilliantly, talking about his favourite moment on the show, and added that she creates the atmosphere that makes him feel like he can be himself.

The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien

The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien featured Justin Bieber back in September 2016 and gave the audience one of the best on-screen moments of the Baby singer. On the show, Bieber stated how he once talked about his favourite candy, and his fans started bombarding him with it, even at the concerts. So now, he has a new favourite candy and stated that he does not want to tell it to the world. He then agreed to reveal what his favourite candy is and stated that it is Marshmallow peeps, and all of sudden a big bunch of Marshmallow peeps fell on him from above. Bieber then added that it was from God. Here is the video.

