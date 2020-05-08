Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Drop New Quarantine Song ‘Stuck With U'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, pop singers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande surprised fans with their new song, Stuck With U. This is the first time Ariana and Justin are working together. The duo announced the release of the new track last week. As per reports, it was hinted that the new song would revolve around the theme lockdown. But the video brings more than just the lockdown in the spotlight. The heartwarming song gives a glimpse of several stars and their quarantine partners.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande drop their new song, Stuck With U

The song shows several clips where people can be seen dancing on the tune with their quarantine partners. The biggest takeaway from the video was Ariana sharing a glimpse of her new boyfriend. The singer has finally revealed that she is dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez and is quarantining with him. Apart from that Demi Lovato too confirmed she is quarantining with her beau Max Erich. The video also has Kylie and Kendall Jenner making an appearance as well. Jaden Smith makes a cameo as well. The song also showcases Justin Bieber having a romantic dance with her wife and super model Hailey Baldwin.

As per reports, the two singers revealed that they were coming together to release the new song with the hope to help those affected by the infectious virus. As per reports, when Ariana had announced about the collaboration, she mentioned that proceeds from the streams and sales of the song will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the outbreak. According to reports, this song crooned by the two stars comes a year after Bieber broke his multi-year hiatus to join Grande at her Coachella headlining set.

