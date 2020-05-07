Justin Bieber Talks About His Past Struggles With Depression With Wife Hailey

Hollywood's pop singer Justin Bieber has always been vocal about his battle with Lyme disease or his struggle with mental health issues. In the latest episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin candidly spoke about the stigma surrounding depression. While the two cooked pasta together in their home, they opened up the Baby crooner's struggles with depression for which he underwent professional help last year.

As Hailey continues to cook the dish, she spoke about her husband's mental health issues and also revealed that she has seen him recover from it. She said that the biggest change she saw in Justin was that he gave up on his antidepressant pills he no longer took after he worked with a doctor. Then she asked Justin about the changes he felt after he changed his diet. The singer said that he stopped consuming sugar and that made him feel better and it also helped him with his depression. The singer then spoke about how depression is treated in society and how people look down upon others who are suffering from it. In the video, Justin said, "Depression is a real thing. A lot of people who struggle with depression and people look at it like its a weakness."

Hailey who was cooking alongside the singer was quick enough to reply and said, "You know you have started being more consistent with talking to someone like a therapist and I think you have learned a big lesson." Justin who seems to be a doting husband in helping out the cooking with her supermodel wife explained that people consider seeking help as a weakness. Adding further, he said, " Seeking help from someone does not mean you are weak. It just means like you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual."

Standing in support of her husband, Hailey stated that people should never depend on their partners to fix their issues and strive to get healthy," You gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership. This is beacuse when you are in a relationship, it's not up to them to save you, it's not their job to fix you. You gonna do that on your own and you gotta wanna constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can just keep getting better together."

