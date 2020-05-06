Ariana Grande's Obsessive Fan Given A Permanent Restraining Order over Privacy Violation

Ariana Grande is one of the most loved celebs and has a huge fan following. But a few months ago, one of her fans crossed the line and started to stalk and harass the young singer. On May 5, 2020, the court ordered a permanent restraining order against the obsessive fan who was causing problems for Ariana Grande and her mother. Here is all you should know about it.

Court gives Ariana Grande's obsessive fan given a permanent restraining order

It was reported by an entertainment portal that American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande will have a court-ordered force field around her for the next five years. This news comes after an obsessed fan was arrested on her property two months ago. It was also reported that the judge has given a nod to give Ariana Grande and her mother Joan a permanent restraining order against the convict which will be valid till May 5, 2025. The order is against one of her fan named Fidel Henriquez. In the order, it was specified that he can't come within 100 yards of Joan's and Ariana's home, their vehicles and both of them.

The convict, Henriquez has reportedly been instructed by the court not to harass, threaten, intimidate or contact Ariana and her mother in any fashion. The court order also covers other mediums which the convict is barred from use to get in contact with Ariana. The list reportedly includes everything from written correspondence to phone calls as well as any form of electronic messages, including texts and social media messages.

It was also reported that the convict was given a TRO (Temporary restraining order) after he was busted for trespassing on Ariana Grande's property back in March. It was added that Ariana Grange and her mom were scared for their life and needed a judge to step into the matter. It was reported that the convict had entered the property by following a delivery truck through the gates. It was said once he was inside, he was seen ransacking through the garbage before knocking on Joan's front door. He was there in the house with a love note for Ariana in his hand.

