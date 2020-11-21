Justin Bieber Clarifies His Statement 'Who Is Shawn Mendes?'; See Here

Pop stars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes are making news as their new song Monster is out now. The song is already garnering immense praise from fans and their admirers alike. While the two famous singers are close friends now and even collaborated for Monster, there was a time in 2015 when Justin Bieber in an interview said, 'Who is Shawn Mendes?' Read on to know about this blast from the past which Justin talked about recently.

Justin Bieber's Instagram Live where he clears the air about not knowing Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes joined hands for the single Monster which is the second song from Shawn's album Wonder. A video featuring Justin Bieber went viral after the Baby singer can be seen asking the interviewer, Who is Shawn Mendes? The video in question here is from 2015. Justin went live on Instagram and said that he really did not know who Shawn Mendes was back in 2015 which is why he asked about who he was. The Sorry singer even posted a clip from that interview on his Twitter account recently.

During the Instagram live when Justin and Shawn were sitting together, Justin tried clearing the air and said that he really did not know who Shawn was and that was literally the first time he had heard his name. Bieber even swore that he really didn't recognize him which is when Shawn Mendes broke into a laugh and said, "I believe you". Watch the video here.

Their music video Monster talks about their bad past and what monsters they would like to avoid. Justin Bieber also talks about his troubled teenage years and the mistakes he made at a young age of 15, which is when he got immense fame. He further sings about how he's now going to take responsibility for whatever he did in his teenage years. The song begins with Shawn Mendes criticizing the burden of being worshipped by the audience, which creates monsters out of the same artists if they don't suit their definition of perfection.

Image Credits: thishawnmendes instagram account

