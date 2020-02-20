Justin Bieber Dances With Kids For ‘Toddlerography’ Segment Of ‘The Late Late Show'

Justin Bieber just released a new album on February 14, following which he has been doing a lot of interactions on social media as well as through various other platforms. For one such interaction, Justin reached The Late Late Show. On the show, he participated in the “Carpool Karaoke” segment with host James Corden. He also was seen dancing with toddlers on a segment called “Toddlerography”. He danced to one of his most famous songs. Take a look at it here.

Justin Bieber dancing on the tune of Baby:

In this first video, Justin Bieber and James Corden can be seen getting a dance class from a toddler. In the clip, Justin can be seen sporting a red and cream colour vest with a 10 written on it. He is also waring bronze shiny shorts and wrist bands. To complete his look, he is wearing a black cap and white sneakers. He is seen learning dance movies from kids to his song Baby. We see the toddlers do some serious dance moves that both Justin Bieber and James Corden are trying to keep up with and are doing it successfully. We even see them doing some bizarre steps that the toddlers think are good. Here are a few other instances from the show.

Learning to blow bubbles:

Just having a fun dance:

I honestly can’t wait until the day Justin has kids of his own like just look at the way he’s looking at the little girl with the biggest smile on his face 🥺🥺#LateLateBieber @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/q1Zl5Gf02p — liz¹²⁷ is seeing nct bts and bieber (@oheyelizabeth) February 20, 2020

Fans have been speculating that the cooing at the end of the song All Around Me refers to the possibility of Justin and Hailey having a child. But these speculations were reportedly turned down by Justin. It was reported that Hailey wants to work at her career a bit more and Justin will be busy all through May of 2020 to the end of September 2020 for his Changes Tour. It is thus highly unlikely that Justin and Hailey are expecting a child.

(Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram)

