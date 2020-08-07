Did You Know Justin Bieber’s First TV Appearance Was With His Mom?

Justin Bieber is an acclaimed Canadian singer, songwriter and actor. He is internationally known for his songs like Baby, Let Me Love You, Despacito remix, Bad Guy remix and Yummy to name a few. The teen star who was just 14 years old when he became international fame from the song Baby is now 26 years old and is married to model Hailey Baldwin.

The Canadian singer has broken many music records and had recently released a documentary called Seasons. Did you know that Justin's first television appearance was with his mother Pattie Mallette? Read on to know more about this interview.

Justin Bieber’s first TV appearance

Justin Bieber and his mom Pattie Mallette first shared Justin's success on the TV show called 100 Huntley Street. Justin's mom revealed how Justin became the topmost subscribed person in Canada and the number 20th person to be subscribed in the world. Justin was just 14 years old when he appeared on the TV show with his mom.

Pattie mentioned that after she uploaded Justin's singing videos on YouTube, many talent hunt agencies contacted her and there was even a time when popular artists like Usher and Justin Timberlake both intended to sign Justin with their music labels.

100 Huntley Street is a daily show that showcases unique stories of people from various genres of society. Many people who are world leaders, sports figures, or the normal everyday people have also featured on the show to tell about their life-changing encounters that they experienced with god. The show and its episodes can be accessed at www.intothecastle.com.

Justin Bieber's songs

Justin Bieber last released his fifth studio album titled Changes, on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day this year. Bieber is one of the known names in the pop genre artist and is well appreciated for his contribution to the music world. He has received several accolades including a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, and others. The singer also has several albums of his that have sold over a million copies in the US making him one of the top pop music artists of all time.

