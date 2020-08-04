Justin Bieber, The 'What Do You Mean?' Singer, Simply Loves These 5 Foods Items

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to fame with his song Baby featuring Ludacris. The teen pop star became a worldwide name pretty instantly where his debut song Baby still remains to be his most viewed song of all times after his latest song Sorry. Check out some of his favourite food items about which Justin Bieber has often mentioned in interviews as well as via his social media handle. Half of these would already be known to the 'Beliebers' but one can still try guessing what Justin may like to eat.

Justin Bieber's favourite food: Spaghetti Bolognese

According to abcnews, Justin loves Italian cuisine as he once tweeted about how he was having Spaghetti Bolognese for lunch. He has mentioned Spaghetti Bolognese to be his favourite food quite other times at various interviews as well.

Lunch! Spaghetti bolognese — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 23, 2010

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber's Jams With Shawn Mendes & Tori Kelly, Fans Demand A Collab On Insta; Watch

Captain Crunch

According to NDTV food, Justin's favourite breakfast is Berry Captain Crunch. The brand Captain Crunch is actually famous in the US for making cereals of different kinds. Justin, who had comparatively decreased his sweet intake seemed to have a sweet tooth three years back. Currently, the singer-songwriter is keeping fit in the gym, eating gluten-free food items while occasionally indulging in favourite food items as well.

cereal is really good — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 24, 2012

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber, Jay Z And Other Artists Who Wrote Books; See List Here

Donut

As all Justin fans already know that Justin is Canadian. So where he visits his hometown in Canada, he makes sure that he makes a visit to his favourite Tim Horton's restaurant, according to NDTV food to grab a donut or even a milk drink along with it.

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids is one of the candy brands in the US and Justin had mentioned it in an interview stating that he loves gobbling up these sweet candies, according to Refinery29.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish Used To Cry Listening To Justin Bieber's Music, Reveals Her Mother Maggie

Milk

Apparently, according to Refinery29, Justin loves to drink milk. Once when he was touring along with his crew during his teen years, he was reportedly seen to have ordered cookies, burger, and milk as his big meals of the day. In another interview, Justin was also found stating that he loves to have cookies and milk and could have them at any time of the day.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor Croon Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' In The Most Adorable Manner In This Video

Promo Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.