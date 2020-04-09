Justin Bieber’s Most Memorable Cameo Appearances In Movies

Justin Bieber captured people's hearts with his hit number, Baby, in 2010, that went on to top several music charts worldwide. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the biggest and most popular pop-singers. Several of his songs like Sorry, Love Yourself, What Do You Mean, etc. have been chartbusters. Justin Bieber recently released his new album, Changes in February 2020. Read on to know about the times when Justin Bieber has appeared in cameo roles.

Times when Justin Bieber made a cameo appearance in films

1. Zoolander 2 (2016)

Justin Bieber was among the many high-profile celebrities who made a cameo appearance in the Ben Stiller-directorial. Katy Perry, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Naomi Campbell, Joe Jonas, etc were among the many who were seen in a cameo appearance in Zoolander 2. Justin Bieber was seen as himself in the film. The film also starred Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Wiig in lead roles.

2. Behaving Badly (2014)

Justin Beiber made a special appearance in Selena Gomez’s teen film, Behaving Badly in 2013. The film was an adaptation of Ric Browde’s 2000 novel, While I'm Dead Feed the Dog. The film also starred Nat Wolff, Mary-Louise, Elisabeth Shue along with Selena. The film got mixed reviews from the critics.

3. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping saw a list of top musicians appear in the film as themselves. Justin Bieber also had a cameo role in the film alongside Akon, ASAP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, etc. The film was directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone starring Andy Samberg. The film opened to positive reviews from critics but failed to perform well at the box office.

