Justin Bieber Sports Quirky Moustache, Looks Like A Boss & Here's The Proof

Music

Justin Bieber's Instagram photos have always been the trendsetter for many young men. Take a look at his quirky mustache look that has gone viral on Instagram.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular contemporary pop artists. The Canadian singer has a massive fan following on Instagram with 126 million followers. Ever since his song Baby became a smash hit, the artist has had a fan following that only increases day by the day.

Bieber is currently high on the success of his latest song Yummy, which crossed a whopping 13 million views in just a matter of hours of its release on YouTube. Apart from this, he has also been making headlines for his new moustache look on Instagram. Take a look at Bieber photos with his quirky moustache look on Instagram. 

Justin Bieber's photos with his quirky moustache look went viral on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber is not only popular for his music but also for his quirky style, many tattoos, and his new signature moustache look. The recently married singer has taken his look to a whole another level. Justin likes to keep his style quirky with beanies, loose sweatshirts, and signature moustache. He has already stolen the heart of his wife, Hailey, and now has stolen the hearts of many young fans with his new look.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

 

 

