Justin Bieber Tells Haters "to Deal" With His "stash" As They Troll Him For His New Look

Justin Bieber recently gave back to his trolls who have been continuously criticising him for his new moustache look. In a veiled attack on Instagram, the singer shared a cryptic post. However, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun seem to be loving Bieb’s new look. Read on to know more details about this post by Justin.

Justin Bieber shuts down stache haters

Justin Bieber has always been vocal about the pressure he feels due to continuous media scrutiny and online haters. Over the past few years, Justin Bieber has made several Instagram posts regarding trolls targeting his personal and professional life. Now, the latest flak that Justin Bieber received was for his moustache look.

Justin Bieber these days is sporting handlebars moustache. In his several outings, the singer is seen flaunting his latest look. But many people gave this new look of Justin Bieber a complete thumbs down. But, that did not lead to Justin Bieber to get rid of the look. So he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself flaunting his moustache.

He captioned this picture as a response to the backlash. He added the caption, “MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA”. The picture has been receiving tremendous response online. Justin Bieber’s wife model Hailey Baldwin even showed her approval to the look by commenting, “cute buggggggg” on the post. Even manager and friend Scooter Braun commented on the picture and said, “Young Tom Selleck”. Take a look.

Justin Bieber has been sporting this handlebar moustache for a while. He has been posing with this moustache everywhere. He was even sporting this moustache when he and his wife Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet together for Justin Bieber’s YouTube Original Justin Bieber: Seasons. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram

