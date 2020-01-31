Justin Bieber Shows Off His New Laurel Wreath Tattoo In A Shirtless Selfie

Justin Bieber is one of the most iconic singers who has a massive fanbase across the globe. The Canadian singer has a massive follower base of over 126 million followers on Instagram alone and is gearing up to release his upcoming album titled Changes on February 14, 2020. However, the Yummy singer is currently making headlines for the addition of a new tattoo across his collar bone.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Shows Off His New Wreath Chest Tattoo Wearing Nothing But A Towel; See Pics

Also Read | Did Justin Bieber Fear The Word 'commitment' Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin? Find Out

Justin Bieber's new Laurel Wreath tattoo

Justin Bieber has a number of tattoos on the upper half of his body. Now, Bieber got a Laurel Wreath tattoo across his neck. He also took to Instagram to flaunt his new tattoo.

Bieber took to Instagram stories to share two shirtless selfies, flaunting his new Laurel Wreath tattoo. In the first black and white selfie which he posted, Bieber shows off his toned torso with his lips pursed. However, in the second selfie which he posted, it looks like he is about to stick out his tongue. Check out both the images below:

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Upcoming Album, 'Changes', Will Release On Valentine's Day 2020

The photographs appear to be shot at the singer's bathroom as it comprises a yellow smiley-faced rug from his new streetwear line Drew House. While Bieber has not publicly commented on his new tattoo as of yet, the laurel wreath is deeply rooted in Ancient Greek and Roman culture and is a symbol of triumph. In Greek mythology, the Laurel is worn as a chaplet around the head or as a garland around the neck, like Justin’s tattoo.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Was Inspired By Ariana Grande To End A 2-year Long Hiatus In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.