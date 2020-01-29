The Debate
Did Justin Bieber Fear The Word 'commitment' Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin? Find Out

Justin Bieber who is happily married to Hailey Baldwin recently revealed that he wasn't sure of marrying Hailey and kept asking himself about marriage.

Singer Justin Bieber was recently questioned whether or not he would have been able to stay committed to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to her. Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018, with the pair celebrating their one-year anniversary in September 2019 with a bigger wedding ceremony alongside friends and family. Since then, the duo has regularly been sharing posts of one another on their social media handles. Recently, Justin Bieber opens up about doubting his decision to pop the question to Hailey Baldwin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justin Bieber revealed saying that he was not really nervous about her saying yes, but he was more nervous about him keeping up with the commitment. He also said that before saying Hailey, he asked himself whether he is able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour her. He further added by saying that marriage is a serious commitment and when one says they're going to love someone for better or for worse, being faithful and standing by it is definitely a big thing.

Also read | Justin Bieber Was Inspired By Ariana Grande To End A 2-year Long Hiatus In 2019

But then he realised that Hailey was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. He then told himself that he is going to make the decision and follow through with it. He also said that he is going to be a good husband, and that is what he always wanted. And it seems like they both have each other backs and they keep supporting one another.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Justin Bieber’s Movie Night Selfie With Wife Hailey Baldwin Is What You Need To See Today

Also read | Hailey Baldwin Speaks Up For Justin Bieber As He Receives Backlash For Lyme Disease

Image courtesy: Justin Bieber Instagram

 

 

