Justin Bieber's Upcoming Album, 'Changes', Will Release On Valentine's Day 2020

Justin Bieber recently made an announcement regarding his fifth studio album, Changes. The singer also confirmed the release date of the album, which is February 14, 2020, on his YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The Sorry singer recently released the song Yummy from his upcoming album. The song has received more than 300 million streams since its release and Justin even performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Let us take a look at some more details about Justin Bieber's upcoming album, Changes.

Everything about Justin Bieber's new album, Changes

The What Do You Mean singer said that the album Changes will be about his struggles and the worst times he faced for more than a year. He announced the tour dates of Changes and his first tour will be in the month of May. The tickets for the show are on sale and one dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to charity. The money will go to Bieber Foundation which is committed to help people facing problems regarding mental health.

In a listening session of his upcoming album, Justin got emotional and described the challenges he has been facing for the last couple of years. He also mentioned the people who helped him get out of the situation. Moreover, he thanked his fans and God for blessing and loving him at his worst times.

Image Courtesy: Justin's Instagram

