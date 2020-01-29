Justin Bieber Was Inspired By Ariana Grande To End A 2-year Long Hiatus In 2019

Justin Bieber took a long hiatus for two years of Purpose release. He reportedly mentioned that he had to deal with deep-rooted personal issues. However, recent reports suggest that Justin Bieber’s hiatus had been put to a stop by none other than his close friend and singer Ariana Grande. Justin Bieber discloses this in the initial episode of his YouTube original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. He said in an interview in the docuseries that Ariana Grande inspired him to pick up where he had stopped.

During the April 2019 Coachella performance, Ariana Grande was headlining the stage. To everyone’s surprise, then on a hiatus, Justin Bieber performed a surprise set for Ariana Grande and the audience. According to multiple reports, everyone was surprised to see Justin’s set. The 25-year-old said in the interview in the docuseries, that it was this specific moment where he was inspired by his friend, Ari.

According to his good friend and co-founder of Drew House, Ryan Good, Justin Bieber was struggling to find his focus and wandered in his own dilemmas. This is when Scooter Braun thought that a live stage might be the best solution for the Sorry singer. He was indefinably reminded of who he was and continued in that belief.

In the docuseries, Justin Bieber is seen performing avidly to a houseful audience, who continued to cheer him. He addressed the fans about his absence during that stage for over two years and also hinted that he will be releasing a song soon. Ryan also added to the confessional footage inn Seasons that the stage with Ariana Grande was a turning point for the I don’t Care singer. According to Ryan, Justin immediately expressed to Allison Kaye- Justin’s management that he needs to get out there and perform again.

