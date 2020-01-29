The Debate
Justin Bieber Was Inspired By Ariana Grande To End A 2-year Long Hiatus In 2019

Music

Justin Bieber revealed in a docuseries by YouTube that he was inspired by Ariana Grande after sharing the stage for Coachella 2020. Get all the details here.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber took a long hiatus for two years of Purpose release. He reportedly mentioned that he had to deal with deep-rooted personal issues. However, recent reports suggest that Justin Bieber’s hiatus had been put to a stop by none other than his close friend and singer Ariana Grande. Justin Bieber discloses this in the initial episode of his YouTube original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons. He said in an interview in the docuseries that Ariana Grande inspired him to pick up where he had stopped.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Kicks Justin Bieber Out Of Gym Amidst Feud; Reports Say It Was Not Personal

During the April 2019 Coachella performance, Ariana Grande was headlining the stage. To everyone’s surprise, then on a hiatus, Justin Bieber performed a surprise set for Ariana Grande and the audience. According to multiple reports, everyone was surprised to see Justin’s set. The 25-year-old said in the interview in the docuseries, that it was this specific moment where he was inspired by his friend, Ari.

Justin Bieber's: Seasons poster  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

According to his good friend and co-founder of Drew House, Ryan Good, Justin Bieber was struggling to find his focus and wandered in his own dilemmas. This is when Scooter Braun thought that a live stage might be the best solution for the Sorry singer. He was indefinably reminded of who he was and continued in that belief.

Also Read | Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin's PDA Moments On The Red Carpet At The Premiere Of 'Seasons'

In the docuseries, Justin Bieber is seen performing avidly to a houseful audience, who continued to cheer him. He addressed the fans about his absence during that stage for over two years and also hinted that he will be releasing a song soon. Ryan also added to the confessional footage inn Seasons that the stage with Ariana Grande was a turning point for the I don’t Care singer. According to Ryan, Justin immediately expressed to Allison Kaye- Justin’s management that he needs to get out there and perform again.

Also Read | From Ariana Grande To Justin Bieber, 2020 Is The Year Of Musical Comebacks, Find Out Why

 

 

