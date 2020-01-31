Justin Bieber Shows Off His New Wreath Chest Tattoo Wearing Nothing But A Towel; See Pics

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his new tattoo to his followers earlier on Friday, January 31, 2020, IST. The 25-year-old singer added another ink to his chest and this time it is a massive leaf wreath around his neck, following the collar bone. The leafy pattern stands distinct out of the multiple tattoos that Justin Bieber already dons on his chest.

Apart from the new tattoo that Justin Bieber revealed, his toned body and abs signified that the Yummy singer has been a regular to the gym. Justin shared two photos, one black and white and the second one in colour both focused on his various tattoos. However, his face is barely seen with only his tongue sticking out his lip and a distinct moustache. He wore nothing but a white towel around his waist.

Justin Bieber shared this black and white picture on his IG story

Followed by that he shared the coloured snap as well

The Canadian singer is rather active on his social media account. He is often seen sharing pictures of his stache. He also reshared some of the stache donning fan pictures he received through DMs. Justin also shared some videos of fans reacting to his latest Get Me, a track from his new album Changes. The groovy audio track also features Kehlani.

Listen to Justin Bieber's latest track

Justin Bieber recently made an announcement regarding his fifth studio album, Changes. The singer also confirmed the release date of the album, which is February 14, 2020, on his YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The Sorry singer recently released the song Yummy from his upcoming album. The full tracklist of Changes will be available on February 14, 2020.

