Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Justin Bieber Shows Off His New Wreath Chest Tattoo Wearing Nothing But A Towel; See Pics

Music

Justin Bieber shared two Instagram stories which showed his bare chest with a new tattoo around his neck. The Yummy singer shared the bathroom selfie earlier.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to reveal his new tattoo to his followers earlier on Friday, January 31, 2020, IST. The 25-year-old singer added another ink to his chest and this time it is a massive leaf wreath around his neck, following the collar bone. The leafy pattern stands distinct out of the multiple tattoos that Justin Bieber already dons on his chest.

Also Read | Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Parents' Views On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Apart from the new tattoo that Justin Bieber revealed, his toned body and abs signified that the Yummy singer has been a regular to the gym. Justin shared two photos, one black and white and the second one in colour both focused on his various tattoos. However, his face is barely seen with only his tongue sticking out his lip and a distinct moustache. He wore nothing but a white towel around his waist.

Justin Bieber shared this black and white picture on his IG story

Justin Bieber shared

Followed by that he shared the coloured snap as well

Justin Bieber shared

Also Read | Did Justin Bieber Fear The Word 'commitment' Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin? Find Out

The Canadian singer is rather active on his social media account. He is often seen sharing pictures of his stache. He also reshared some of the stache donning fan pictures he received through DMs. Justin also shared some videos of fans reacting to his latest Get Me, a track from his new album Changes. The groovy audio track also features Kehlani.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Upcoming Album, 'Changes', Will Release On Valentine's Day 2020

Listen to Justin Bieber's latest track

Also Read | Justin Bieber Was Inspired By Ariana Grande To End A 2-year Long Hiatus In 2019

Justin Bieber recently made an announcement regarding his fifth studio album, Changes. The singer also confirmed the release date of the album, which is February 14, 2020, on his YouTube series Justin Bieber: Seasons. The Sorry singer recently released the song Yummy from his upcoming album. The full tracklist of Changes will be available on February 14, 2020. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SONIA GANDHI STAGES PROTEST
KISHOR: ANNOUNCEMENT ON FEB 11
CPI BLAMES BJP FOR JAMIA INCIDENT
DR KHAN: I DONT TRUST UP POLICE
INDIA LOOK TO TEST BENCH STRENGTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA