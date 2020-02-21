Justin Bieber Nearly Pukes While Playing 'Spill Your Guts' On James Corden's Show

Justin Bieber nearly vomited during one of the segments of James Corden’s Late Late Show. This incident took place when the singer started playing the show’s popular game Spill Your Guts. Find out more details about Justin Bieber’s appearance on the show.

Justin nearly pukes during Corden’s show

Justin Bieber is currently busy promoting his brand new album Changes. Although the album has already hit the stands Bieber’s promotional spree has just started. As part of these promotions, the singer featured on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

Also read | Justin Bieber Dances With Kids For ‘Toddlerography’ Segment Of ‘The Late Late Show'

But during one of the show’s popular segment, a media portal’s report suggests that Justin Bieber nearly puked his guts out. This incident took place when James Corden and Justin Bieber started playing the game Spill Your Guts. The game is similar to Truth or Dare but in case a question is passed the participant has to eat or drink a disgusting food item.

Justin Bieber’s puking incident took place when he was offered to eat ant yoghurt with a scorpion or get his moustache shaved by James Corden. Since this segment was filmed on February 16, 2020, the singer's moustache was still present. So when James Corden posed these options to Justin, he naturally chose to eat a spoonful of the yoghurt. This consumption led to Justin Bieber nearly puking.

Also read | Justin Bieber Reveals That He Uses THIS Technique To Live A Stress-free Life

Justin Bieber’s Spill your Guts appearance will mark his third segment participation for the show. Previously, he featured on the show’s Emmy award-winning segment Carpool Karaoke and Toddlerography. The Spill Your Guts segment comes approximately one year after Justin’s now-wife Hailey Bieber played the same game and answered some question about her now-husband Justin Bieber.

Also read | Justin Bieber Surprises Fans By Sporting A Completely New Look On Instagram; Take A Look

Also read | Justin Bieber Still Thinks That He Can Beat Tom Cruise In A Fight. Read More

Image Courtesy: Late Late Show Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.