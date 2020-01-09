Justin Bieber Shares His Journey Of Battling The Lyme Disease

Canadian Pop star Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he has Lyme disease. Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber addressed his struggle with the illness. He also announced that his ups and downs with the disease will be shown in the form of a YouTube documentary shortly.

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Laughing At Himself Is The Only Thing You Need Right Now | See Memes Here

In the post, he penned down a heartfelt note where he shared how after undergoing the right treatment for this incurable disease, the singer will be back better than ever. Justin also criticised people who thought that he is on meth because of the way he looked. The singer mentioned how the disease affected his skin, energy brain function and his overall health, but people failed to understand it.

ALSO READ| Selena Gomez Was Busy Doing THIS On The Day Her Ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber Got Married

The Instagram post of Justin Bieber was an article reported by an entertainment portal. The article mentioned the YouTube documentary will release on January 27, 2020. As per reports, he spent most of the last year suffering from the Lyme disease but remained undiagnosed until the doctors figured that something was wrong.

In March last year, Justin announced through an Instagram post which indicated he would take time off from music to focus on his family and health. Later in the month of September, he got married to US model Hailey Baldwin. Now reportedly, he will have a new album and a tour coming up soon.

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Accepts St. Louis Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's EPIC Breakaway Challenge

Last year, in September, Justin opened about his massive ups and downs and how his image changed from a beloved teenager to a ridiculed and judged person. He opened about how child stardom triggered depression and a lack of modesty that led to drug abuse. He further explained how he became resentful, angry and disrespectful to women. He said that he became distant to everyone who loved him, and was hiding behind a shell of a person that he had become.

What is a Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is transmitted by infected ticks to humans. The symptoms of the disease include chills, fever, fatigue, headache, joint aches and more. Many people who are treated with antibiotics in the initial stage can recover entirely. However, the infection can become severe in some cases.

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Image Credits: Justin Bieber Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.