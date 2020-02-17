Justin Bieber Admits To Being 'reckless' During His Relationship With Selena Gomez

Justin Beiber recently created a major buzz after he released his album Changes post a long wait. The singer had previously released his album Purpose which became a raging hit and even topped several charts in the US. Songs like Sorry, Love Yourself, Purpose etc, went on to become worldwide hits. The new album by Justin came as an unexpected surprise to all his fans. However, the singer had previously released a single titled Yummy, prior to the album's release.

Justin Bieber admits to being 'reckless'

Also Read | Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Talking About Billie Eilish During Interview

Recently, an entertainment portal revealed that Justin admitted to being reckless while dating Selena Gomez. The Canadian pop star also admitted that he was still hurting from his past relationship when he began dating Hailey Baldwin. Justin and Hailey got married in 2018, and he initially told her that he wouldn’t be as faithful as he was still dealing with unforgiveness from his past relationship.

Also Read | Justin Bieber, Travis Scott's New Song 'Second Emotion' A Perfect Valentine's Day Treat

The portal reported that Justin spoke at an event that he told his now-wife Hailey that he was still in pain and was trying to figure out his own way. He also admitted to her that he was in no place to make a commitment to her at that point in time. The pop star made it clear that he did not want to say something and do the opposite of it.

Also Read | Are Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Expecting A Child? Fans Seem Pretty Convinced; Here's Why

Justin also said that he was trying to be as honest as possible with her and even told her that he was not in a place to be faithful. He admitted that he wanted to be faithful and committed to her but he just wasn’t mentally there yet. Justin further added that he was pretty hurt from his previous relationship with Selena due to which he was going through that phase.

Also Read | Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Photos Prove They Can't Get Enough Of Each Other

The singer concluded by saying he wasn’t sure what he was dealing with at the time. He just knew he was struggling with something and had no clue what it was. Justin admitted that he later realised he was dealing with unforgiveness and hence he decided to get some issues sorted out. However, the Canadian star admitted that seeing Hailey hurt from time to time made him change his behaviour. Justin added that during this crucial time, Hailey supported and respected him a lot and hence he decided to keep some of his feelings at bay until he would mentally resolve his issues.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.