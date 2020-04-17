Justin Bieber’s Best Selfies That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous pop artists of the modern era. He is also quite active on social media. Bieber enjoys a massive fan base with over 132 million followers on Instagram, to date. Here, we have compiled some of the pop star's best selfies that you must check out:

Justin Bieber’s best selfies that you should not miss

Justin Bieber does not leave a single opportunity of expressing his love for Hailey Baldwin. Usually, he shares adorable photos with her on social media. In this monochrome selfie, the duo can be seen spending a great time.

Bieber created a collage with wondrous and quirky pictures with his wife. The duo is giving cute and candid poses while snuggling. Moreover, in the caption accompanying the collage photo, Justin Bieber has written ‘my best friend’.

In a recent photo, Justin Bieber revealed that his wife makes him smile. He has shared a series of pictures, In the first one, the duo is sitting on the couch and laughing heartily. In the other photos, he's smiling candidly.

Justin Bieber and his wife are twinning in similar-looking oversized hoodies. They are expressing their love for Billie Eilish, whose name is featured on the former’s hoodie. Have a look at their cool photo:

