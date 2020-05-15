Justin Bieber's Inspirational Quotes That Can Inspire You To Live Your Dreams

Justin Bieber is one of the first artists to have his seven songs from debut records to bag a top position on the 'Billboard Hot 100'. The singer dropped his very first studio album, My World 2.0 in the year 2010. The album contained his most popular song, Baby. The singer then went on for promotional tours and released his 3D biopic-concert film titled Justin Bieber. The Canadian Singer has sold over an estimated 140 million records, bagging him the tag of one of the world's best-selling artists. With all that said, here are some of Justin Bieber's inspirational quotes that can inspire one to reach out for their dreams and goals:

Justin Bieber's inspirational quotes

I'm looking forward to influencing others in a positive way. My message is you can do anything if you just put your mind to it.

I want my world to be fun. No parents, no rules, no nothing. Like, no one can stop me. No one can stop me.

I'm telling you, people. Everyday we wake up is another blessing. Follow your dreams and don't let anyone stop you. Never say never.

There's gonna be times when people tell you that you can't live your dreams, this is what I tell them, Never Say Never.

Haters will say what they want, but their hate will never stop you from chasing your dream

Born to be some body." You were born to be some body, maybe a vet, maybe a hero, maybe a care giver. What ever it is you were born to be some thing special and if you believe you can achieve

Someone once told me to never dream.

I said NEVER SAY NEVER

If i can do just one tenth of the good

Michael Jackson did for others, i can really make a difference in this world

I'm not a fighter by nature, but, if I believe in something, I stand up for it

I grew up below the poverty line; I didn't have as much as other people did. I think it made me stronger as a person, it built my character. Now I have a 4.0 grade point average and I want to go to college, and just become a better person.

I close my eyes

and I can see a better day.

I close my eyes

and pray

