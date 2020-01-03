Justin Bieber's New Song Yummy Has Fans Raving All Over Social Media

After a good long gap of 4 years, Justin Bieber has dropped his single called Yummy and the fans are going crazy over it. On December 20, Justin Bieber took to his social media to share a picture of “2020” along with three dates: December 24, December 31, January 3 that marks the release of his songs. The fans were really craving to hear the Canadian pop singer since his 2015’s Purpose. After a long interval from writing music because of his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, marrying Hailey Baldwin, and apologizing for his past while reaffirming himself as a spiritual person, Bieber released his first solo music, Yummy. Read more to know about some fans reacting to Justin Bieber’s Yummy.

Justin Bieber's Yummy fan reactions

The fans of Justin Bieber are really happy to hear something new from him and they have taken over the social media to express what they feel. They seem to love the poppy and groovy beats of the track and are calling it “a perfect dance number”. Well, the fans are not completely wrong as Yummy is now the number 1 song on the US iTunes. Read more to see some fan reactions on Justin Bieber’s Yummy.

Yummy is a SINGLE, it's supposed to be fun and catchy, a song everyone can dance on and perfect for the radio, just wait till the album drops im sure there are gonna be a lot of beautiful and meaningful songs like in purpose — yummy (@renintostreet) January 3, 2020

Justin Bieber has become the male artist with the most #1 in the US ITUNES In the story and I would like to see the face of all the stans that this morning said that "yummy" was a flop, now at this moment I laugh at them pic.twitter.com/sjxQPHcBS4 — ʟɪᴀ (@haileyflatline) January 3, 2020

yummy doesn’t have a deep meaning, it’s just a fun and catchy song. i don’t see what’s the big deal if he chose to release it instead of a more meaningful song. i’m just extremely thankful he is back after FOUR years and seeing so many people complain is kinda disappointing — tremendous (@daddariosbiebs) January 3, 2020

Justin Bieber has officially become the male artist with the most #1’s on US itunes IN HISTORY !!!! CALL HIM WHAT HE IS, PRINCE OF POP!!pic.twitter.com/2tJraJJOmz — riwa | yummy out NOW (@rexhaspurpose) January 3, 2020

