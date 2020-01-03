The Debate
Justin Bieber's New Song Yummy Has Fans Raving All Over Social Media

Music

Justin Bieber has just released his new single, Yummy after a long gap of 4 years. Read more to know about some fans reacting to Justin Bieber’s Yummy. 

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

After a good long gap of 4 years, Justin Bieber has dropped his single called Yummy and the fans are going crazy over it. On December 20, Justin Bieber took to his social media to share a picture of “2020” along with three dates: December 24, December 31, January 3 that marks the release of his songs. The fans were really craving to hear the Canadian pop singer since his 2015’s Purpose. After a long interval from writing music because of his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, marrying Hailey Baldwin, and apologizing for his past while reaffirming himself as a spiritual person, Bieber released his first solo music, Yummy. Read more to know about some fans reacting to Justin Bieber’s Yummy

Also Read | Justin Bieber Accepts St. Louis Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington's EPIC Breakaway Challenge

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Reply To A Female Fan Flirting With Him Is Downright Hilarious

Justin Bieber's Yummy fan reactions

The fans of Justin Bieber are really happy to hear something new from him and they have taken over the social media to express what they feel. They seem to love the poppy and groovy beats of the track and are calling it “a perfect dance number”. Well, the fans are not completely wrong as Yummy is now the number 1 song on the US iTunes. Read more to see some fan reactions on Justin Bieber’s Yummy

Also Read | Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Also Read | Justin Bieber Announces New Album; Selena Gomez Fans Trend 'January Belongs To Rare'

Also Read | Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Scooter Braun Amidst Taylor Swift Clash

 

 

