Justin Bieber's Reply To A Female Fan Flirting With Him Is Downright Hilarious

Canadian singer, songwriter and actor Justin Bieber always keeps sharing engaging posts on his social media handles. In his recent social media posts, he expressed his disappointment with a coffee outlet named Hortons. Apparently, the fast-food chain recently changed their coffee cup packaging. And seems like it has taken Bieber in a revolutionary mood. Requesting them to change it back, he mentioned the comfort of the previous lid of the coffee cup.

READ | Justin Bieber Dated These Hollywood Beauties Before Marrying Hailey Baldwin

After getting a reply from Tom Horton, the Despacito singer joined and self-declared to be a part of the change. Tom Hortons apologised and explained the reason for changing the lid. Claiming the lids to be using 100% recyclable plastic, they asked Justin to join the team to make it better.

READ | Justin Bieber Changes Into His Special Green Sweater For This Year's Christmas

The 25-year-old singer did not stop here. One of the female followers tried to tease him and he hilariously replied to her. A follower with a username @angelica_hill066 asked, 'What would you do if I were in a hotel room alone???'. Pulling her leg, he replied to the comment and wrote, 'leave you there alone'.

READ | Justin Bieber Announces New Album; Selena Gomez Fans Trend 'January Belongs To Rare'

Justin in October 2019, caught the attention of his followers and fans. Sharing a series of inside pictures of his home, he asked if anyone is interested in buying it. With each picture, he tried to capture all the corners of his home in Beverly Hills.

READ | Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey "My Gift This Year", Sets Temperature Soaring | SEE PIC

After taking a brief break from March 2019, Justin Bieber has revealed that he is returning with new music, tour and a docuseries. His last album, Purpose, released in 2015. His last solo single, Company, from Purpose, released in 2016. The popular pop singer also revealed that he was working on his newest song, Yummy, which is set to release on January 3, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.