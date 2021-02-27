Justin Duggar Is Hitched; Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Counting On Star!

Justin Samuel Duggar is the fourteenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the couple who are known to be the parent of nineteen children. Born on November 15, 2002, he is well-known for Counting On, the show that focused on the lives of the older Duggar kids. Continue reading to know intriguing details about the life of Justin Duggar

Justin Duggar’s personal life

Just like his other siblings, Justin was also homeschooled. After Justin, his parents went on to conceive five more children and as per Fundamental Fan, the family implemented a ‘buddy system’ to take care of the family. The buddy system features each older child paired with a younger one to take care of them. According to the portal, the typical tasks for an older buddy included dressing, feeding, and bathing the younger buddies. As time passed, the family then switched from individual buddies to buddy teams. Buddy teams consisted of four children with the elder one leading the team.

Justin Duggar’s professional life

Justin was only a year old when he featured in the family’s television specials. These specials were followed by several special programs including 14 Children and Pregnant Again!, Counting On, and more. It was due to the special programs that Justin had to move a lot during his childhood.

Justin Duggar’s relationship status

It was back in September 2020, when Justin made his relationship with Claire Spivey official on one of the episodes of Counting On. A couple of months later, in November, just a day after his 18th birthday, Justin announced his engagement with girlfriend Claire. While sharing the news he said, “So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger. We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!”.

Now, on Friday, February 26, Justin, took to Instagram to confirm that the duo has finally got hitched with each other. In the photo, the duo looks extremely happy as they embrace each other with a warm smile. Take a look at it below:

