Justin Hartley And Chrishell Stause's Divorce Gets Finalised: Reports

Justin Hartley of This Is Us fame and reality television star Chrishell Hartley reportedly finalised their divorce. As per a report on TMZ, the divorce papers that were filed by television's Kevin Pearson were signed off on by a local judge earlier this month. The news of the legal separation comes close to two years after Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause parted ways, during which the latter was filming Netflix's Selling Sunset. As per the TMZ report, details regarding the division of assets post their divorce haven't been revealed by the relevant parties yet. More details regarding the divorce are awaited.

Also Read: Justin Hartley Gives Parental Advice To Pregnant Co-star Mandy Moore, Deets Inside

When did it all begin?

Also Read: 'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Teases 'unpredictable' Yet 'satisfying' Series Finale

Back in 2019, as per the very same report, the This Is Us star told his spouse about the divorce over a text message, while she was filming the Netflix reality show. The final few episodes that feature Stause also saw the separation playing out. The news of Hartly wanting to part ways from his wife of only two years, understandably enough, came as a shock to the Stause. The report also states that back in 2019, Hartley asserted that she must pay her own legal fees and he is not going to provide any spousal support, suggesting that the two had a prenuptial agreement in place before the two tied the knot. The exact reason behind Hartley wanting a separation from Chrishell Stause is still a mystery.

Also Read: Chrishell Stause-Justin Hartley Reach Divorce Settlement, A Year After Breaking-up

Several months prior to Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's divorce, the couple had taken to live separately and find partners in other people. While Hartley went on to date Sofia Pernas, Chrishell found her new partner in Keo Motsepe of Dancing With The Stars fame. The former made his relationship official with Pernas only recently through Instagram. The pictures of the two new couples can be found below as well as on their respective social media handle.

Pics of Justin & Chrishell with their new partners post-separation:

Also Read: Chrishell Stause Spills The Beans On Her New Romance With Beau And 'DTWS' Pro Keo Motsepe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.