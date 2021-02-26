Billie Eilish Reveals That She Teared Up After Meeting Justin Bieber In 2019

In Billie Eilish's documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, she reveals that she is a Justin Bieber fan. Billie revealed that she met Justin for the first time in Coachella in 2019. Both met in the middle of a huge crowd and she was too shy to hug him. She was overwhelmed and eventually embraced Justin, they hugged for a long time.

Billie Eilish teared up on meeting Justin Bieber

On her way back, she teared up talking about the epic moment. Speaking of the same with Hollywood Life, she said that she cried in his arms for 5 minutes. Later, Justin sent her a profound text message that had Billie crying while she read it.

His text started, “It’s moments like tonight where I’m reminded what I mean to people.” He said that her love had touched his heart. She was so special. Not for what she could do, but for who she is and she must remember that. He is so impressed by her aura and presence. Further, he said, “You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I’m excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight.” He stated that it means just as much to him as it means to her. He also wanted to let her know that it feels like yesterday he was 15 and singing One Time and currently he is 25 and time flew by like a flash. He said that she must enjoy every minute of what she is experiencing. His text concluded by saying, “Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone.”

Earlier in her documentary, Billie learnt that Justin wanted to collaborate with her. He messaged her and she asked her family how she should reply. It was Justin Bieber after all and she didn’t want to say no to a collaboration with him.

She said that he could ask her to kill her dog and she would. She didn’t think she could handle a new song with him because she was such a fan. She decided that she wanted him to jump on a Bad Guy remix. She responded to his message and said, “You could literally hop on this song and just say 'poop' and I’d be happy with it.” They collaborated on the Bad Guy remix, and it became a hit when it dropped in July 2019. Their friendship continued past 2019 and after her award wins for the song, Justin video called her and said, “I’m so proud of you.” Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is available on Apple TV+ from February 26, 2021.

