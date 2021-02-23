Justin Bieber 'owns Stage' With 9-minute Dreamy Performance At 'Spotify Stream On' Event

On Feb 22, Monday, Justin Bieber amazed his fans with a surprise performance during Spotify’s Stream On launch event. Starring as a special guest, the singer offered a three-song set for the platform’s new series. Justin Bieber's Spotify performance featured him singing three of his latest singles, Holy, Lonely and Anyone. Spotify’s Stream On explores the 'power of audio creation', wherein the pop star gave a nine-minute long stunning performance.

Also Read | Justin Bieber to perform 'Anyone' and 'Intentions' at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Watch Justin Bieber's Spotify performance

Justin Bieber's set began with his recent release, Holy, followed by Lonely. He went for a casual tee, layered with a shirt and donned brown shade pants. He also sported a cap. The star's each song was complemented with unique and visually-stunning backdrops that looked nothing less than a concert stage. He concluded his performance with Anyone.

Towards the end of his last song, Justin Bieber was spotted turning into free birds that flew away with the last music drop. Sharing this lovely and dreamy video of Justin Bieber's Spotify performance, the song streaming platform wrote, "Here's 9 minutes of Justin Bieber owning the stage at Spotify Stream On".

Also Read | Mouni Roy 'tries' belly dancing to the tunes of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'; shares glimpse

As mentioned in U Discover Music, Justin thanked all his friends at Spotify in a statement, for asking him to perform exclusively at Stream On. He further added that Stream On is something first of Spotify and so he wanted to do something he hadn’t done before with his special version of Lonely. He also shared that he is always inspired by creativity, and Spotify Stream On shared some incredible conversations on the vision for the future.

On Feb 23, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to announce his collab with Spotify. He shared an aesthetic picture of him, wherein he sported a black tee, paired with a white beanie cap. As seen in the caption, the What Do You Mean artist penned, "If you want, peep my Spotify piece we did on youtube". Take a peek into Justin Bieber's Instagram post.

Also Read | Justin Bieber all set to perform 'Journals' on Valentine's Day, fan says 'best thing ever'

Also Read | BTS break down their understanding of fame using Justin Bieber's single 'Lonely'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.