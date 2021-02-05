'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Teases 'unpredictable' Yet 'satisfying' Series Finale

Smallville star Justin Hartley, as per a report on Entertainment Weekly, has teased that the series finale of This Is Us is going to be an unpredictable and a satisfying one. In addition to the same, Hartley was also seen implying that the This Is Us series finale that one will get to see at end of the fifth season feels right to him if the version that he has been told is the one the creators actually choose to film. On the subject of the seemingly life-mirroring This Is Us series finale, the officials at Entertainment Weekly had quoted him saying something on the lines of the fact that the ending will leave its viewers, who have witnessed the multi-generational story unfold since its very beginning, will be left with a full heart. The final bits saw Justin Hartley, who has been a part of the This Is Us cast member for quite some time now, jokingly saying that the only way the show can go on for another few seasons is if they all turn into unageing zombies.

A behind-the-scenes gif from the sets of This Is Us:



About This Is Us:

The four-season long CBS series that covers the various generations of the families that make up the roster of its central characters, over the course of nearly half a decade, has made the audience members laugh, get emotional and hope. The creators of the CBS show has been credited for touching upon topics of taboo and address various social issues by the means of their stories. As of this writing, the episodes of This Is Us Season 5 and all the episodes that came before that can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video.

As far as Justin Hartley's personal life is concerned, the actor was seen giving out some parenting advice to his This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore ahead of the latter embracing parenthood. The advice that he gave to Mandy was that she must get as much sleep as she can pre and post-pregnancy, as he implied that the newborns will make sleeping a difficult activity for her. This advice was doled out by Hartley during his latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

